Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about the painful breakdown of her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard and how becoming a mother changed her life in ways she never expected.

In a deeply personal essay for The Cut, the model and actress revealed that her relationship with Bear-McClard began falling apart shortly after the birth of their son, Sylvester, in March 2021.

According to PageSix, Ratajkowski shared that the transition into motherhood felt emotionally and physically overwhelming, describing it as "a violent transition into a new reality."

"Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having sex," she wrote. "Less than a year later, we separated."

The couple officially split in 2022 after more than four years of marriage. Ratajkowski later filed for divorce in September of that year. At the time, reports claimed Bear-McClard had allegedly cheated on her. An insider described him as a "serial cheater," though he has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Emily Ratajkowski makes shock confession about sex life with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard https://t.co/zLd4Jj5pjA pic.twitter.com/h2YirDbLd5 — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2026

Emily Ratajkowski Reflects on Fear and Freedom

Ratajkowski also reflected on the emotional weight of becoming a single mother, something she admitted she feared for much of her life. Growing up, she believed having a child with the wrong partner could leave a woman trapped and without freedom. However, after her marriage ended, she slowly began to see her new reality differently.

The 35-year-old said one of the hardest parts of the divorce was how people reacted to her afterward. She recalled seeing pity in people's faces whenever they spoke to her about the breakup.

"I couldn't stand my pathetic reflection in their eyes," she explained. "They saw me as someone who was unwanted, who had been left."

Trying to move forward, Ratajkowski entered what she described as a chaotic dating phase, Marca reported.

Before separating from Bear-McClard, she said she had never experienced casual dating or one-night stands. She admitted she used to connect sex with love and emotional attachment.

After the divorce, she tried to reinvent herself and embrace a freer lifestyle, but the experience did not bring the happiness she expected. Instead, she realized she was more focused on protecting her independence and caring for her son than finding romance.