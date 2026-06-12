A new court filing from The Wall Street Journal has intensified legal troubles for President Donald Trump in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit over a graphic birthday note allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit originated after The Wall Street Journal reported in July 2025 that Trump had sent Epstein a disturbing birthday message on his 50th birthday.

The note reportedly included a sketch of a naked woman, with a signature designed to resemble pubic hair, concluding with the message, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret." This note was part of a book compiled by Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003, according to RadarOnline.

Trump has vehemently denied the allegations, calling the letter fake and insisting, "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women." Despite these denials, the Wall Street Journal highlighted that Trump has previously auctioned off several drawings, including a Manhattan skyline sketch sold for nearly $30,000.

Read more: Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit Says She Was 'Deceived' by Epstein as Embarassing Exchanges With Convicted Pedo Raise Tough Questions

The latest legal filing from the newspaper urges U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles to dismiss the lawsuit once and for all, accusing Trump of attempting to subvert the First Amendment.

The filing states that Trump's amended complaint does not remedy any of the defects identified in the Court's dismissal order but compounds them. Earlier this year, Judge Gayles dismissed the suit, ruling Trump failed to prove the publication acted with actual malice, a critical standard in defamation cases involving public figures.

The Wall Street Journal is also seeking attorney fees under Florida's anti-SLAPP law, which penalizes meritless lawsuits intended to suppress free speech.

This legal drama unfolds amid other high-profile moments for Trump. In separate news, CNN reported that on June 11, 2026, President Trump claimed that the United States had ended the war with Iran, announcing a great settlement and anticipated signing ceremony in Europe attended by Vice President JD Vance.

However, Iranian officials have denied any finalized agreement, calling reports merely speculation . Trump's announcement followed his cancellation of planned military strikes against Iran.

Read more: Donald Trump Sparks Reactions After Telling Child 'Soccer Might Be Better' Than Volleyball