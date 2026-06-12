Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has ignited a fresh controversy after alleging that former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told him President Donald Trump personally shut down the federal investigation into the 2024 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to RadarOnline, Carlson made the claims during a recent appearance on commentator Mario Nawfal's podcast, where he described a series of conversations with Bongino that he said left him questioning the official narrative surrounding the shooting.

"I know that Trump shut down the investigation into Butler," Carlson claimed, alleging that Bongino shared the information while serving in the FBI and later directed him to raise the issue with Trump himself.

Carlson further alleged that he had obtained social media posts purportedly linked to gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks that were never publicly disclosed. According to Carlson, when he attempted to discuss the material with Bongino, the former FBI official reacted with visible alarm.

The former Fox News host claimed Bongino became "terrified" and "hysterical" during phone calls and text exchanges in late 2025, prompting Carlson to conclude that significant questions about the investigation remained unanswered.

The allegations concern the July 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Crooks allegedly opened fire from a rooftop position. Trump suffered a wound to his right ear during the attack, while rally attendee Corey Comperatore was killed. Secret Service counter-snipers fatally shot Crooks moments later.

Bongino swiftly rejected Carlson's account. Responding on his own program, he accused Carlson of fabricating the story and described the allegations as totally, completely made up. He also characterized the claims as among the most "delusional" accusations he had encountered.

The dispute comes as federal authorities maintain that the investigation was completed in November 2025. The FBI concluded that Crooks acted alone and found no evidence of a broader conspiracy after conducting extensive interviews and reviewing digital evidence.

At the time, FBI Director Kash Patel stated that Trump had been fully briefed on the findings and expressed satisfaction with the results. Bongino likewise dismissed speculation about a cover-up, saying investigators had thoroughly examined every lead.

Separately, NPR reported this week that Trump remains at the center of other high-profile legal and political disputes, including a court battle involving the Kennedy Center in Washington.

According to the outlet, federal courts recently rejected efforts to keep Trump's name on the performing arts venue following a ruling that only Congress can alter the institution's official name, underscoring the broader scrutiny surrounding the president's influence over public institutions.

Despite Carlson's claims, no publicly available evidence has been presented showing that Trump ordered the Butler investigation to be halted. Neither Trump nor the FBI had publicly responded to Carlson's latest allegations as of Friday.