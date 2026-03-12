Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman recently shared a lighthearted anecdote about the actor she found least enjoyable to kiss on screen, a tale involving her former co-star, Alexander Skarsgård.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kidman made the comments while appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

The actress reflected on filming intimate scenes with Skarsgård in the HBO drama Big Little Lies, where the two portrayed a married couple with a troubled relationship.

During the conversation, Kidman recalled an awkward moment that occurred just before the pair filmed a kissing scene.

She described the incident by recalling what she told her co-star at the time. "When Alexander Skarsgård ate a falafel sandwich before we did the scenes in Big Little Lies, I'm like, 'No, no, no, Alex. I'm meant to be into you and kissing you — put away the falafel now.'"

Kidman added that she believed the experience left a lasting impression on her co-star.

"I'm sure he did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, 'No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love.'"

The actress explained that unpleasant breath is something she finds especially difficult to overlook while filming romantic scenes.

While elaborating on her preference, Kidman said, "I cannot stand bad breath. This is a deal-breaker for me. You could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and if you came at me with bad breath, I'm like, no," per Page Six.

She further described how strongly she reacts to the issue when working closely with someone.

"If I say, 'Breathe on me,' and I have to recoil, yikes, I'm out. You could not offer me enough money."

During the discussion, Kidman also shared a more positive observation when asked about celebrities who smell particularly pleasant.

In response, she immediately named singer and entrepreneur Rihanna. Kidman praised the star's scent during the podcast appearance.

"Rihanna," she said. "We don't need to unwind it or decipher it, just know that it's all true. It's intoxicating, like I will follow you around."

The actress also revealed that she briefly experienced an unexpected benefit after contracting COVID-19. Reflecting on temporarily losing her sense of smell, Kidman remarked, "Finally, I was free."

Kidman, who was previously married to actor Tom Cruise and later to country singer Keith Urban, continues to remain active in Hollywood with several upcoming projects.

Among them is the television adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's crime series Scarpetta, which premiered on Prime Video, along with additional film and television roles expected later this year.