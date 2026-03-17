Newly released emails between Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein reveal Epstein's explicit request for help finding a "baby mama" with "great genes," according to documents obtained by the Department of Justice.

In a 2011 email, OK! News reported that Epstein wrote to Siegal, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, "You shmooze and find me a baby mama." He further described his criteria as "smart, pretty, funny," adding that the ideal candidate would be significantly younger.

Siegal responded with a mix of humor and strategy, suggesting a young European woman who understood the role of a mistress and had little family or career commitments. "Maybe a professional student, someone who is kept and can just keep going to school," Siegal wrote.

The DOJ files also include correspondence about children. In 2009, Siegal referenced a trip to Kenya, telling Epstein she could "bring a little baby back for you... or two," alluding to pop star Madonna's well-known adoptions from Africa.

Despite these emails, there is no public confirmation that Epstein officially fathered any children. However, speculation has persisted following reports of a "baby boy" mentioned in a 2011 message from Sarah Ferguson to Epstein, and claims by victims of Epstein identifying a woman as "the mother of my child."

Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, has denied that Jeffrey had any children, stating he would have known if that were true. Over 100 people have claimed to be Epstein's offspring seeking a share in his estate, but none of those claims have been verified or mentioned in Epstein's will.

Peggy Siegal has stated in interviews that she was in denial about Epstein's criminal behavior despite their 12-year association.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Sought to Create 'Superior Gene Pool' Through Child with Victim, DOJ Files Reveal

Last month's DOJ files have also uncovered disturbing claims that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein aimed to create a "superior gene pool" by fathering a child with one of his underage victims.

In a separate news, E Times reported that according to a diary entry included in the files, an anonymous victim alleges she gave birth to Epstein's baby girl in 2002 when she was approximately 16 years old. The victim wrote that Epstein's goal in having a child with her resembled Nazi eugenics ideology, seeking to combine specific physical traits like hair and eye color.

"Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair and eye color?" the victim wrote, describing how Epstein intended to produce what he considered genetically superior offspring.

The diary entry, as per other news by OK! also detailed a harrowing account of the birth. The victim described severe pain during labor and recounted how Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell urged her to "push all the pain away." She also described seeing her newborn daughter briefly before the baby was taken from her and never returned.

"She is gone and she won't be coming back," the victim wrote alongside a 20-week ultrasound photo, describing her baby as "beautiful."

Epstein's possible fatherhood adds another layer of complexity to his notorious legacy, already marked by horrific abuse and exploitation. His brother, Mark Epstein, has publicly denied that Jeffrey Epstein had any children.

In addition, newly surfaced emails from 2011 reveal that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, once congratulated Epstein on having a baby boy. Ferguson's message expressed surprise and mixed feelings about the pregnancy, describing herself as "nothing but your property and incubator." The email's authenticity confirms long-standing rumors but does not clarify the child's identity or parentage.

The DOJ files also highlight the role of Epstein's associates, including Maxwell, who allegedly facilitated the victim's traumatic birth experience and may have played a part in removing the child from her mother.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. These revelations come amid ongoing investigations into his network and influence.