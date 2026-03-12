Late financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told one of his victims that he fathered a secret child with a woman he described as "perfect," according to claims contained in newly released Justice Department files.

The allegations were detailed in a report by RadarOnline, which cited documents from federal investigators and statements made by individuals connected to the case.

A woman who said she had been abused by Epstein for years told investigators that the financier once pointed to a photograph inside his Manhattan townhouse and claimed the woman pictured was the mother of his child.

The accuser described what she said Epstein told her while referencing the image.

"This is the mother of my child," Epstein allegedly said while pointing to a photograph of a blonde woman on a beach, according to the victim's account.

The same alleged victim told investigators that Epstein spoke admiringly about the woman shown in the photo.

The accuser said Epstein described the woman as "perfect" and added that "her husband will be very lucky."

According to the report, the woman claimed Epstein appeared so enamored with the individual that he had a mold made of her torso and displayed the sculpture inside his New York residence.

Epstein owned a lavish Manhattan townhouse reportedly valued at about $80 million. It was among several properties linked to the disgraced financier before his death in 2019 while he was in custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Questions about whether Epstein had a child have circulated before, but members of his family have disputed the claim. His brother, Mark Epstein, has previously denied that the financier fathered any children, according to the The Sun.

However, additional photographs referenced in the documents have fueled speculation. According to the report, one image shows Epstein inside his New York townhouse holding a baby dressed in a pink jumper. The child's face was redacted in the released file.

Another photograph allegedly shows Epstein standing beside a blonde woman who was holding a baby, though both the woman's and child's faces were also redacted in the document release. It remains unclear whether the infant in the images was the same child referenced in the victim's statement.

Other testimony connected to the Epstein case has also raised disturbing allegations about his intentions regarding children.

Victim Virginia Giuffre wrote in her memoir Nobody's Girl that Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell once urged her to have a child for them.

In the memoir, Giuffre recalled the proposal.

"Have our baby," the pair allegedly asked, according to her account. She described the request as deeply troubling and explained why she refused.

"There was no way I wanted to bring a child into the world for them to raise. What if the baby were female?" she wrote.

Giuffre also reflected on the emotional toll of the demand. "It was a bridge too far," she wrote.

Federal authorities have not confirmed whether Epstein had any children. The claims remain part of a wider body of allegations and testimony that continue to emerge years after the financier's death.