"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin, 57, has revealed she is grappling with a painful vocal health issue that has affected her speaking voice for months, prompting concern from viewers.

Hostin told listeners on Monday's episode of "The View" companion podcast, Behind the Table, that the problem began after a vacation in December.

According to Daily Mail, she explained the circumstances of the onset: "This started in December when I went away and was in a very arid place, very dry," Hostin said.

"I didn't drink enough water. Apparently, this is something that happens to singers, people that talk for a living, which is what I do. I've always done it, actually, even as an attorney." the host added per Parade.

The co-host confirmed that she has been diagnosed with vocal cord nodules, growths that can form on one or both vocal cords due to overuse or misuse, according to medical experts cited by the Cleveland Clinic.

Hostin also described her frustration with the medical advice she has received. "While I have sought out medical advice, I didn't like the answers after doctors suggested either vocal cord rest, injection or surgery," she said.

Seeking alternative input, Hostin consulted an AI assistant. "I also consulted ChatGPT for help, which presented similar advice," she added.

The presenter indicated she intends to seek a second medical opinion. "Hopefully, ChatGPT is wrong and the first doctor is wrong and there's a throat coat thing that I can use and get rid of it," she said.

Fans have been closely following the situation and expressing concern online. One Reddit user observed, "It seems she talks less and her voice gets weaker and more scratchy by the day but it hasn't been acknowledged as far as I know." Another added, "I've noticed that too... she sounds so hoarse," while a third noted, "I made a post about this recently wondering the same thing."

Hostin's struggle has drawn comparisons to NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, 54, who underwent surgery in January to remove a vocal cord polyp and nodule. Guthrie described her recovery as challenging, noting she had to remain silent for eight days following the procedure.

"It's possible it's just taking a while to get it back but hopefully it's not going to require surgery or anything," a fan speculated, reflecting broader public concern about vocal health for media personalities.

Sunny Hostin's situation highlights the challenges faced by professionals who rely on their voice, as she continues to explore treatment options while managing public attention.