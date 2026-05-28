Actor Timothy Busfield, was arrested in January and has been charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, authorities and court records show, after an investigation that began in late 2024 into allegations involving two young boys who worked on a television set.

According to an arrest warrant and police documents obtained by Radar Online, the probe began Nov. 1, 2024, after the parents of two child actors were advised by an attorney to seek medical examinations. A doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital reported suspected sexual abuse to law enforcement, the records say.

The boys, who worked on the set of the television series "The Cleaning Lady", told investigators in early interviews they had been touched in ways that made them uncomfortable, the documents show.

One child told an officer he was sometimes hugged and tickled and did not like being tickled on his stomach; another later told a therapist that Busfield had touched his genitals and bottom, the affidavit states. The children reportedly called Busfield "Uncle Tim," the warrant says.

Read more: Melissa Gilbert Breaks Silence To Support Husband Timothy Busfield as Abuse Case Unfolds

In a video reviewed by the publication, a father of the children expressed anguish after being shown photos of Busfield with the boys, saying, "I was like, s--t man. I'm their dad. I'm supposed to protect them from this, and I was like, I don't know. No one told us," the outlet reported.

Busfield, best known for his roles on series including "The West Wing", has denied the allegations. In a statement included in police paperwork, he said touching children or picking them up was not allowed at all and that he did not recall picking up the boys in question, adding he sometimes picked up another child who would giggle to get him ready to act.

Per AOL, Busfield pleaded not guilty in court. His attorney, Larry Stein, said in a written statement that the indictment was not unexpected and argued the prosecution was flawed, saying a grand jury indictment did not reflect the strength of the evidence.

"Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State's case in open court — where evidence matters," Stein said.

Busfield's wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, submitted a letter of support to the court, calling her husband an extraordinary man and asserting he has the strongest moral compass of any human she have ever known. She asked the court to "Take care of my sweet husband" in the letter, according to the filing.

Prosecutors have not publicly released further details. Investigators and prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case remains pending, and the charges have not been proven in court.