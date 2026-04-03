Disney's 2012 foray into science fiction, "John Carter," is remembered for a less than stellar reason: it's the biggest box-office bomb in history. A March 2025 analysis, which looked at production costs, worldwide earnings, and other related expenses for big movies, calculated the loss at a whopping $255 million.

The ranking underscores the financial hazards of big-budget filmmaking in an era when studios depend on theatrical revenue, streaming deals and other ancillaries to recoup investments. Estimates of losses vary because complete financial disclosures are rare, and studios typically keep only about half of domestic ticket sales while facing high marketing expenses that can equal or exceed half the production budget.

The DirecTV Insider analysis adjusted figures for inflation to allow comparisons across decades and relied on box-office data from sources such as Box Office Mojo along with studio estimates.

Here are the top eight most expensive box-office flops, according to the DirecTV Insider ranking:

1. "John Carter" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $284.1 million.

Estimated loss: $255 million.

The film, an adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs' "A Princess of Mars" starring Taylor Kitsch, suffered from marketing missteps, a title that confused audiences and a lead actor who was not yet a major draw. Its massive production budget proved insurmountable despite the global haul.

2. "The Lone Ranger" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $240 million.

Estimated loss: $240 million.

This Disney film, starring Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer, arrived with a certain weight of anticipation, given its association with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

The darker atmosphere, inconsistent humor, and the crowded summer movie schedule all played a role in its underperformance.

3. "The Marvels" (2023)

Worldwide gross: $206.1 million.

Estimated loss: $237 million.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, a sprawling saga that united numerous superhero figures, struggled to maintain its momentum. Following the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame," many viewers seemed to lose interest, compounded by a lackluster antagonist and narrative threads that became increasingly convoluted.

4. "The 13th Warrior" (1999)

Worldwide gross: $61.7 million.

Estimated loss: $227 million.

The Antonio Banderas-led historical adventure, involving Michael Crichton as a producer, saw its budget nearly double during production because of re-edits and costly special effects. Its struggles were compounded by lackluster marketing and a reliance on worn-out narrative techniques.

5. "Mortal Engines" (2018)

Worldwide gross: $83.7 million.

Estimated loss: $204 million.

Produced by Peter Jackson and based on a young-adult novel, the steampunk adventure struggled with unfamiliar source material and a crowded release schedule after the young-adult boom had faded.

6. "Cutthroat Island" (1995)

Worldwide gross: $18.3 million.

Estimated loss: $202 million.

The pirate movie with Geena Davis was a mess, plagued by a troubled production and a flimsy script. It almost sank Carolco Pictures, the company that distributed it, and is frequently remembered as a major Hollywood flop.

7. "Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas" (2003)

Worldwide gross: $80.8 million.

Estimated loss: $199 million.

The expensive CGI-animated film from DreamWorks faced stiff competition from "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," released almost simultaneously, and drew criticism for straying from the character's traditional Arab origins.

8. "Strange World" (2022)

Worldwide gross: $73.6 million.

Estimated loss: $197 million.

Disney's animated feature used a dual theatrical and streaming strategy that limited theater attendance. Its storyline confused some audiences, and it faced bans in certain countries.

A Wikipedia compilation of box-office bombs, which draws on similar data from Box Office Mojo and expert analyses, shows broadly consistent rankings while noting that some losses can be partially offset later by home video, television and streaming rights. That list also highlights recent entries such as "Strange World" and "The Marvels" among the highest nominal losses in the streaming era.

Such high-profile disappointments have drawn industry comment. Disney took a $200 million write-down tied to "John Carter," Variety reported in March 2012. Following the release of "The Marvels," David A. Gross of the movie consulting firm Franchise Research Entertainment called its performance "an unprecedented Marvel box-office collapse."

The pattern has contributed to greater studio caution. The price tags on big-budget films have skyrocketed, frequently exceeding $200 million before a single advertisement is aired.

This surge in spending aligns with a box office environment that's been significantly altered by the emergence of streaming platforms.