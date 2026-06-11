Alex Cooper is speaking out about why rumors surrounding her marriage to husband Matt Kaplan ended up playing an unexpected role in her pregnancy journey.

The podcast host says the online talk about "marital issues" actually helped take attention away from her growing baby bump during a high-pressure public appearance.

On the Wednesday episode of her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Cooper, 31, reflected on attending the YouTube TV Upfronts event in New York City in mid-May. At the time, she was working hard to keep her pregnancy private while still showing up for public work commitments.

"The only rumors that actually came from the carpet were just how miserable my husband and I looked," Cooper said. "To see people overanalyzing Matt and me... I was so relieved that they were talking about our dynamic... and no one was talking about a potential bump."

Cooper explained that she had hoped to keep her pregnancy secret until late summer, telling Kaplan she wanted to delay the announcement until August or September. That plan, however, quickly fell apart when her outfit no longer fit on the day of the event.

According to People, she recalled panicking as she prepared for the red carpet, saying, "I started hyperventilating," and adding, "I am having a mental breakdown on this carpet."

Cooper described trying to physically manage the situation with tight shapewear and a jacket that was barely holding together.

Alex Cooper—who is expecting her first baby with Matt Kaplan—addressed speculation that she and her husband are "miserable" following their joint appearance on a red carpet last month. https://t.co/CGvbUNSrgo pic.twitter.com/CBOp4zVkuv — E! News (@enews) June 10, 2026

Alex Cooper Reflects on Stressful Event

During the stressful ride to the event, she even coached Kaplan on how they should act in public. "We are going business professional... We're gonna keep it tight," she told him, trying to control every detail of their appearance.

After the event, Cooper said she was surprised that no one focused on her pregnancy. Instead, people online commented on the couple's body language and even speculated about their marriage. Some posts suggested they looked distant or like their relationship was strictly professional.

"It was a win for the Cooper-Kaplans that day," she said, noting that the marriage rumors actually helped her avoid pregnancy speculation at the time, PageSix reported.

She also used the episode to directly address past reports suggesting trouble in her marriage. Cooper denied that she and Kaplan were headed for a split, saying, "No one in our life... is wondering those things."

She added that while the experience was stressful, she and Kaplan are in a good place. "No one needs to worry. Matt and I are great," she assured listeners.