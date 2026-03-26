Ryan Gosling will star in an untitled Universal Pictures film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as Daniels, according to multiple entertainment outlets.

The project will be the pair's first feature since the Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and it is expected to begin filming in Los Angeles this summer. The movie's plot has not been revealed, but the studio has described it as an "event film," and the release date is set for Nov. 19, 2027, according to reports.

Deadline first broke the casting news on Mar. 25, and other outlets quickly confirmed the project and its connection to Universal. The film marks another high-profile collaboration for Gosling, whose recent work has kept him at the center of major studio projects, according to Deadline.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" was one of the most acclaimed films in recent years, winning seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best actress, best supporting actor, and best supporting actress. The success of the film helped make Daniels one of the most closely watched directing teams in Hollywood, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Gosling's schedule remains packed after the strong rollout of "Project Hail Mary," which has become one of the year's top box-office performers. Box Office Mojo lists the film at $155.6 million worldwide, while other reports said its global opening topped $140 million and set a record for Amazon MGM's biggest theatrical debut.

The new Daniels project adds another major title to Gosling's lineup, which also includes "Star Wars: Starfighter," due in 2027. His filmography includes "Drive," "The Nice Guys," "La La Land," "Blade Runner 2049," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "The Place Beyond the Pines," "The Big Short," and "Barbie."

Daniels previously made "Swiss Army Man," their 2016 feature debut, after building their reputation through music videos. Their early work includes videos such as "Turn Down for What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon and "Houdini" by Foster the People, as per a24films.