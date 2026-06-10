Jennifer Aniston is back in the spotlight after a resurfaced "karma" remark about ex-husband Brad Pitt went viral alongside a new interview moment in which she briefly referenced him, reigniting online discussion about one of Hollywood's most closely followed former couples.

Aniston, 57, mentioned Pitt during a "Variety Actors on Actors" conversation with Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, where the pair reflected on celebrity guest appearances on the hit sitcom, as per She Finds. The discussion turned to Pitt's cameo in a Thanksgiving episode of the series.

"Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes. When Brad was on, that was hilarious," Kudrow said.

"I know. How funny," Aniston responded. "The movie stars that came on Friends. Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini... they were always nervous. I always found it fascinating how nervous they were."

The exchange, while casual, quickly circulated online due to Aniston's long-standing tendency to avoid public discussion of Pitt since their divorce in 2005.

The renewed attention also revived a previously reported comment attributed to Aniston during Pitt's 2016 split from actress Angelina Jolie, in which she allegedly referred to the breakup as "karma," according to a resurfaced Us Weekly report. The remark has not been independently confirmed but continues to trend across social media platforms.

The viral moment comes as Aniston has also been making headlines for lighter, unrelated reasons. According to People magazine, the actress recently appeared in a new promotional campaign for her haircare brand LolaVie, where she styled musician Benny Blanco's hair in a comedic ad featuring Blanco's wife, singer Selena Gomez.

In the ad, Blanco arrives at Aniston's home seeking help managing his curly hair, prompting a playful styling session. Gomez also appears, adding to the lighthearted exchange between the trio as Aniston demonstrates products from her vegan, cruelty-free haircare line launched in 2021.

The campaign, which features multiple celebrity friends of Aniston, has drawn attention online for its humor and star power, adding a contrasting tone to the renewed controversy surrounding her past comments about Pitt.

Aniston and Pitt were one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples before divorcing in 2005 after five years of marriage. Pitt later married Angelina Jolie, with whom he separated in 2016.

While Aniston has largely remained private about both relationships in recent years, the resurfaced remarks and recent interview clips have once again placed her past at the center of public debate — driven as much by nostalgia as by ongoing fascination with Hollywood's most talked-about love triangle.