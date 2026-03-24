Meghan Markle is stepping back into acting with a light and playful cameo in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends, marking her first on-screen role in eight years.

The Duchess of Sussex will appear as herself in the comedy, a move many see as a gentle return to the career she left behind in 2018. Her small but meaningful role adds a personal touch to the film, which explores relationships, fame, and friendship through humor.

Costar Jack Quaid shared his reaction to working with Markle, calling the experience unforgettable.

"Yeah — no, it was insane," Quaid said, describing what it was like to share scenes with the former actress turned royal figure, People reported.

Quaid, who leads the film alongside Brie Larson, Henry Golding, and Lily Collins, said the set had a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

"Every day, we went to set and we just tried our best to make each other laugh," he added, noting the film leans more toward comedy than romance.

Meghan Markle is seen for first time since reports of her Netflix fall-out as she hits the red carpet with best friend Kelly Zajfen https://t.co/bSsZswDJ2v — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 20, 2026

Meghan Markle Introduces Herself to Cast

Markle was first seen filming scenes in Pasadena, California, in November. According to a source, she brought a calm and friendly energy to the set.

"She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth," the source said, describing her presence as warm and easygoing.

According to TOI, another insider described her return as "a massive moment," suggesting the cameo shows she is testing the waters before possibly taking on more acting work in the future.

"It is Meghan's way of gently putting her toe back in the water," the source explained.

Before this project, Markle's last major role was in the legal drama Suits, which she left the same year she married Prince Harry.

Since then, the couple stepped back from royal duties and focused on media projects through their production company.

They worked with Netflix on several shows, including documentaries and lifestyle content. However, their partnership with the platform recently came to an end as part of a broader business shift.