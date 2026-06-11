Charles Barkley is not backing down after his viral comments about Cardi B sparked online debate during the NBA Finals.

The former NBA star, now an analyst on "Inside the NBA," said on Wednesday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show" that he would actually welcome being fired by ESPN following the controversy.

"You know, I'm hoping they fire me," Barkley said. "I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I've got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next six or seven years."

Barkley made the comments after joking about Cardi B during her halftime performance at Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

While the Grammy winner performed her hits at Madison Square Garden, Barkley made a remark about her appearance that quickly went viral and divided viewers online.

On his radio appearance, Barkley insisted he has not heard any backlash from ESPN leadership. According to PageSix, he acknowledged the attention his comments have drawn across social media.

"People can't take a joke?" he said. "They can kiss my ass. I appreciate all the support I've gotten all these years, but if anybody thinks like them, they're a fool."

He doubled down on his stance, saying critics should not take his humor too seriously and adding that he stands by what he said.

Charles Barkley Keeps It Real During NBA Finals



The legend had everyone cracking up at halftime last night. 😆



As Cardi B brought her energy performing at Madison Square Garden, he dropped one of his classic unfiltered comments — take a guess. The Inside the NBA crew couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/pmi0ZRbOAs — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2026

Charles Barkley Shrugs Off ESPN Backlash

Cardi B has not publicly responded to Barkley's comments. During her halftime set, she performed "Bodak Yellow" and "Bodega Baddie" alongside dancers as part of the NBA Finals entertainment lineup, EW reported.

During the broadcast, Barkley joked while watching the performance, saying, "I don't know if those B's. They might be Cardi D's," a comment that quickly spread online and fueled reactions from fans and commentators.

His "Inside the NBA" co-hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson reacted with laughter during the segment, with Johnson joking on air that he had nothing to do with the remark.

Despite criticism from some viewers who called the comments inappropriate, others defended Barkley's blunt style, saying it was consistent with his long-standing on-air personality.

Barkley, however, made it clear he is not concerned about the reaction or his job security.

"If people don't like me and don't have a sense of humor, they can kiss my ass," he said.