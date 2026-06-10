Eva Longoria has surprised fans after reuniting with her ex-husband, former NBA star Tony Parker, more than a decade after their difficult divorce, sharing a warm group photo that quickly went viral online.

The moment happened when Parker visited the set of Longoria's culinary series, "Eva Longoria: Searching for France."

Longoria posted the snapshot on her Instagram Stories on June 8, showing the two smiling together in a kitchen setting alongside María Bravo and Alina Peralta, co-founders of the Global Gift Foundation. In the image, Longoria and the others wore aprons, while Parker appeared in a relaxed blue sweatsuit.

"Look who came to visit....the one and only TP @tonyparker09," Longoria wrote over the photo, using a nickname she still casually shares for her former husband, ENews reported. The friendly reunion caught many fans off guard, especially given the couple's well-known breakup history.

Longoria, 51, and Parker, 44, were once one of Hollywood and sports' most talked-about pairs.

Eva Longoria reunites with ex Tony Parker 15 years after cheating scandal split... as shocked fans react https://t.co/trBlChKZwv — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 9, 2026

Eva Longoria Opens Up About Painful Split

According to PageSix, they married in 2007 in a castle in France but separated in 2010 after three years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

At the time, Longoria's split from the San Antonio Spurs player made headlines, with reports of trust issues and cheating allegations. She later spoke openly about how painful the breakup was, saying it forced her to rethink her identity during a period when her career was also rising.

"I was with him eight years... It signified so much, this life with him," Longoria said in a past interview, explaining how deeply the relationship was tied to her personal and professional growth. She also admitted she struggled with self-doubt after the separation, but eventually worked through those feelings and moved forward.

Despite the rocky end, both Longoria and Parker have since rebuilt their lives. Longoria married businessman José "Pepe" Bastón in 2016, and they share a son, Santiago, born in 2018.

Parker later married French journalist Axelle Francine in 2014, and they have two sons together. The pair split in 2020.