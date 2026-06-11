David Harbour has spoken out for the first time about the cheating allegations made by his ex-wife Lily Allen in her 2025 album West End Girl, offering a calm but careful response to the very public fallout from their split.

In an interview with Variety published Wednesday, the "Stranger Things" actor, 51, acknowledged the attention surrounding Allen's songs but avoided directly addressing the claims made in the record. Instead, he focused on respecting her right to turn personal experiences into music.

"It was weird," Harbour said when asked about the album, Independent reported. "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that."

Allen's album, released after the breakdown of their marriage, includes lyrics that appear to reference infidelity, emotional strain, and trust issues in their relationship. The project quickly sparked discussion among fans, with many interpreting it as a deeply personal account of their time together.

David Harbour finally speaks on Lily Allen’s breakup album: 'It was weird' but respects her art.



Private life vibes only.



Thoughts on this ex drama? #DavidHarbour #LilyAllen pic.twitter.com/lSRi6wxByR — Andray (@andrayofficial) June 10, 2026

David Harbour Speaks Out on Lily Allen Split Rumors

Despite the public speculation, Harbour declined to confirm or deny any of the allegations. According to PageSix, when asked if he wanted to respond, he kept his answer brief and firm.

"Stories are complex," he said. "And that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience."

He also made it clear that he would not go further into the matter. Harbour emphasized that parts of his life remain private, even with intense public interest.

"It's my private life," he said. "In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life — I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that."

The actor's comments come after months of attention surrounding the couple's split.

Harbour and Allen were married for several years before separating, with Allen later releasing West End Girl, an album that revisits the emotional breakdown of the relationship from her perspective.

Allen has previously said the album blends fact and fiction and reflects real emotions from her life. In interviews, she described the breakup as painful and said it forced her to confront difficult personal feelings.

Harbour, meanwhile, said he sees his own role in storytelling through acting rather than public explanation.