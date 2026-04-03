Netflix has moved "Bridgerton" into Season 5 production, and the next season will focus on Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling. Netflix confirmed the leads and said filming is underway. Season 4 ended by setting up that storyline.

Recap of Season 4

Season 4 focused on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. The season followed the main outline of Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman, where Benedict falls for a woman he meets at a masquerade ball and then tries to find her again later.

The show changed Sophie's background in several ways. In the book, Sophie is the hidden daughter of an earl, and her father's will gives her a dowry, but her stepmother hides that information and treats her badly. The series kept the idea that Sophie comes from a wealthy household and is treated as lesser than the rest of the family, but it updated her name, family details, and the social setup around her.

Season 4 also spent more time showing Sophie working in the Bridgerton household. Benedict learns more about her before he knows her full identity, and the season builds around that secret connection, according to Harpers Bazaar.

The finale resolved Benedict and Sophie's story. Sophie was arrested after Araminta accused her of theft, Benedict learned she was the woman he had been looking for, and Violet and the family helped sort out the situation. The season ended with Benedict and Sophie marrying in a post-credits wedding scene.

News of Season 5

Netflix has confirmed that Season 5 will focus on Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling. Reports say production has begun, and the new season will continue the storyline that started being built in Season 4.

The season's setup says Francesca is back in society after John's death. Michaela returns to London, and the story follows Francesca as she moves through grief, family expectations, and the question of whether she will marry again.

Season 5 will also be the first "Bridgerton" season built around a same-gender romance. Netflix and other outlets have described Francesca and Michaela as the lead couple, Hotspot Magazine reported.

What the Book Says About Francesca

Francesca's book is When He Was Wicked. In the novel, Francesca marries John Stirling, becomes a widow, and later begins to think about remarriage because she wants a child and wants to move forward with her life.

The book centers on Michael Stirling, John's cousin, who has loved Francesca for years. He returns after time away in India and finds Francesca dealing with grief, practical pressure, and the question of whether she can love again without feeling she is betraying John.

A major part of the novel is Francesca's emotional conflict. She still loves John's memory, but she also wants to build a future, and Michael is caught between his long-term feelings for her and his sense of loyalty to John.

The book is also more focused on estate matters and family duty than some of the earlier "Bridgerton" novels. Francesca manages responsibilities, thinks about heirship and motherhood, and slowly comes to terms with the idea of a different kind of love, as per Briar Black.