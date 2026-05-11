A new documentary series will reveal unheard recordings of Princess Diana's private thoughts and struggles, giving an intimate insight into the life of the late royal out of the spotlight.

Per Radar Online, the tapes recorded in 1991 at Kensington Palace with the help of her friend Dr. James Colthurst, contain more than five hours of candid audio capturing Diana's unfiltered thoughts on her troubled marriage to then-Prince Charles, her mental health battles, and her hopes for a future free from royal constraints.

The recordings were secretly smuggled out of the palace and used by author Andrew Morton as the basis for his 1992 book "Diana: Her True Story." Now, they will form the core of a three-part documentary titled "Diana: The Unheard Truth," scheduled to premiere on August 31, 2027 — the 30th anniversary of Diana's death.

Sources familiar with the tapes described the material as extraordinarily raw, revealing very graphic confessions about Diana's personal experiences, including her eating disorder and multiple suicide attempts. The tapes also address Prince Charles' long-standing relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, a key source of tension during their marriage.

At a time when Diana was under intense public scrutiny, the recordings reveal her trying to reconcile her private pain with her public role the source said. Audiences will encounter a version of her that feels immediate and strikingly human.

The series is produced by Love Monday TV in collaboration with Morton and Colthurst, who will appear on camera to provide context. Until now, less than an hour of these recordings has been made public, leaving much of Diana's voice unheard for over three decades.

In a statement, the production company said, "In life, when Diana spoke, the world listened. These newly uncovered recordings offer a rare opportunity to hear Diana's perspective once more," per AOL. They described the princess as a resilient, perceptive and relatable young woman navigating the challenges of global fame with grace and determination.

The documentary will also explore Diana's vision for a new chapter in her life — imagining a future where Charles moves on with Camilla, leaving her free to forge her own path.

Filming is underway, and industry insiders expect the series to draw significant attention for both its historical significance and emotional depth. One insider noted that hearing Diana tell her own story cuts through interpretation and brings viewers closer to her reality in a way that written accounts alone cannot.