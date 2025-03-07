Fans of "Bridgerton" can expect to see less of Anthony and Kate in the upcoming fourth season, as revealed by Simone Ashley.

While promoting her 2025 rom-com "Picture This," Ashley shared insights about her character's involvement in the new season and expressed excitement for the storyline led by Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Beckett).

"It's been so wonderful. We filmed a couple of times now, and I'm just so excited for the world to see everything that Yerin [Ha] and Luke [Thompson] have been up to. They're leading the season, and they've been working so, so hard. Every time I come back, I get to see little glimpses of everything they're up to, and I'm excited for everyone to see the glimpse of Kate and Anthony's journey carrying on together," Ashley shared, according to Screen Rant.

A New Focus for 'Bridgerton' Season 4

With Anthony and Kate expecting a baby at the end of Season 3, their reduced screen time in the upcoming season is likely tied to their new roles as parents.

While they won't be the central focus, their presence will still be felt as the storyline shifts toward Benedict and Sophie's romance. This follows "Bridgerton's" established formula of giving different characters the spotlight each season.

Season 4 of "Bridgerton" shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha). Despite his reluctance to settle down, Benedict is captivated by a mysterious "Lady in Silver" at Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball—unaware she is actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with secrets of her own.

Inspired by Cinderella, their love story blends magic, mystery, and societal struggles. Thompson calls the scripts "dynamite," while Ha is drawn to Sophie's resilience. With a fresh romantic lead, Season 4 promises a compelling and emotional journey, Netflix reported.

Author Julia Quinn has reassured fans that the creative direction for Season 4 remains strong. By shifting focus to new characters, the series avoids oversaturating audiences with one couple while building anticipation for Anthony and Kate's future.

As anticipation builds, "Bridgerton" Season 4 is expected to take viewers on a fresh and dynamic journey, keeping the beloved regency-era drama as compelling as ever.