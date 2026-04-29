Meryl Streep almost did not appear in "The Devil Wears Prada" after initially turning down the role of Miranda Priestly because she felt the first salary offer was too low, but the studio later doubled the pay, and she accepted.

Streep said she read the script, liked it, and still said no at first when the offer came in. She said the deal only changed after she asked for more money, and the studio agreed quickly.

The actress added that the original offer did not reflect her value to the project and described it as "slightly, if not insulting," in an earlier interview about the film's 10th anniversary, according to Deadline. She said that was her "goodbye moment" before the studio raised her salary.

Casting Process for 'The Devil Wears Prada'

The casting process also included early doubts about whether Streep fit the role. Producer Wendy Finerman later said some people questioned whether Streep was funny enough for Miranda, even though the performance needed both sharp comic timing and a severe screen presence.

Streep is now returning as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which is set to follow her character as she navigates the decline of print journalism. Reports say Miranda will also face Emily Charlton, now a powerful executive at a luxury group whose advertising money Runway needs, Elle Decor reported.

Before "The Devil Wears Prada," Streep had already built a major film career with roles including Joanna Kramer in "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979), Sophie Zawistowski in "Sophie's Choice" (1982), Karen Silkwood in "Silkwood" (1983), Karen Blixen in "Out of Africa" (1985), and Lindy Chamberlain in "A Cry in the Dark" (1988).

She also played Francesca Johnson in "The Bridges of Madison County" (1995) and Kate Gulden in "One True Thing" (1998), then appeared in "Adaptation." (2002) as Susan Orlean and "The Hours" (2002) as Clarissa Vaughan.

After "The Devil Wears Prada," Streep went on to star in "Mamma Mia!" (2008) as Donna Sheridan, "Doubt" (2008) as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, and "Julie & Julia" (2009) as Julia Child, as per People.