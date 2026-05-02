Netflix has officially announced that "Narnia: The Magician's Nephew," directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, will open in IMAX and theaters worldwide on Feb. 12, 2027, before arriving on Netflix on Apr. 2, 2027.

IMAX sneak previews are scheduled to begin two days earlier, on Feb. 10, 2027, making it the first Netflix original film ever to receive an IMAX theatrical release. This marks a significant shift in strategy for the streaming giant, which has historically resisted putting its original films in theaters at all.

The announcement also comes with a date change. The film was previously set to open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026, with a limited two-week IMAX exclusive run before a Christmas Day Netflix drop. Netflix has now moved the release to February 2027 to allow for a full, wide theatrical window, according to Variety.

Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' Movie

Gerwig, who is also the film's screenwriter, expressed enthusiasm about the new release plan. "Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary, and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on Apr. 2," she said in a statement.

"Narnia: The Magician's Nephew" is based on the 1955 novel of the same name by C.S. Lewis, which celebrates its 71st anniversary this year. It is the first major film adaptation of this particular book in the series, which serves as a prequel to "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" and tells the story of how the magical world of Narnia was created.

The film features a star-studded cast. Newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell lead as Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, the two children at the center of the story.

They are joined by Emma Mackey as the White Witch Jadis, Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke, Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, Ciarán Hinds, and Susan Wokoma. Meryl Streep is also confirmed in the cast, with earlier reports suggesting she voices Aslan, the iconic lion at the heart of the "Narnia" universe.

Filming began in August 2025 at Shepperton Studios in the UK and wrapped after a six-month shoot that spanned additional studio locations at Longcross and Cardington, as well as real-world locations across London, Manchester, and Bradford. The film is now in post-production, MaxBlizz reported.

The C.S. Lewis Company welcomed the news, saying in a statement: "It's incredibly moving to see how deeply Greta Gerwig has embraced C.S. Lewis's world, and infused Narnia: The Magician's Nephew with joy, heart, and genuine love for the story."

Netflix described the release as "a true cinematic event" that matches the scale and global fandom of Lewis's beloved book series, which has sold millions of copies worldwide since its launch in 1950, as per NarniaWeb.