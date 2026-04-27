HBO has released the official trailer for "House of the Dragon" Season 3 and confirmed that the eight-episode season will premiere on Jun. 21. The new trailer arrives as the Game of Thrones prequel prepares to return more than two years after Season 2 ended.

The network released the trailer on Apr. 26 and said the new season will debut Sunday, Jun. 21, at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max. HBO also confirmed that Season 3 will run for eight episodes.

The trailer emphasizes the growing divide inside House Targaryen and the widening battle between supporters of Queen Rhaenyra and King Aegon II, according to Deadline.

Official Trailer for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3

It includes scenes of dragon combat and naval warfare, with early coverage pointing to the Battle of the Gullet as a major event in the season. HBO and showrunner Ryan Condal have said the new season is the series' biggest production so far.

Season 2 ended with Daemon Targaryen at Harrenhal after a run of visions that pushed him toward backing Rhaenyra more fully, while Rhaenyra and Alicent met in person in a tense conversation about ending the war.

During that meeting, Alicent said she would help open the Red Keep and leave with Helaena and Jaehaera, but Rhaenyra demanded Aegon II's death as part of any settlement, leaving the conflict unresolved. The finale closed with the war still active and both sides preparing for a larger fight in Season 3, IGN reported.

HBO has also confirmed that "House of the Dragon" will end with Season 4. Casey Bloys said the company always viewed the story as one that would end naturally, and reporting indicates the final season is expected in 2028.

HBO is also moving ahead with other "Game of Thrones" projects, including "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg stories and premiered in January 2026, as per ComicBook.