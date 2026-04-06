Golfer Tiger Woods is facing new criticism after broadcaster Megyn Kelly questioned his decision to call Donald Trump during his recent DUI arrest in Florida.

The controversy began after body camera footage showed Woods speaking on the phone at the scene of a March 27 rollover crash.

In the video, Woods told an officer, "I was just talking to the president," before ending the call with, "Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye." The footage quickly drew attention online and sparked debate about the timing of the call.

According to the US Magazine, Kelly addressed the moment on her YouTube program, criticizing Woods' actions.

"As soon as he rolled the car and got out of it and the cops were there, he called the president," she said. "Which is a douche move, I think. It's very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow."

Woods, 50, was arrested following the crash and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test after declining a urinalysis. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. While a breathalyzer test showed zero alcohol in his system, authorities said he displayed signs of impairment.

"Our DUI investigators came to the scene here. Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment," Sheriff John Budensiek said. He noted that officers conducted several tests and considered Woods' injuries at the time.

Megyn Kelly is teeing off on Tiger Woods for appearing to put in a call to President Donald Trump while the golfer was in the middle of being arrested for DUI last month.



🎥 The Megyn Kelly Show pic.twitter.com/cU1x1yEl3C — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2026

Tiger Woods Had Drugs in Pocket

An arrest report later stated that Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and appeared "lethargic and slow," with bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils. Officials believe drugs, not alcohol, may have contributed to the incident.

Kelly also speculated about the relationship between Woods and Trump, suggesting the call may have been linked to personal or professional concerns.

"I'm gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was going to be a PR disaster and potentially a legal one," she said.

Trump later commented publicly on Woods' condition, saying, "I think he's doing great... He tested negative for alcohol... He lives a life of pain."

The two have a long-standing relationship, with Trump previously awarding Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, NY Post reported.

In a statement released days after the arrest, Woods acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," he said. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

The golf star added that he is committed to recovery and asked for privacy. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," Woods said.