Bianca Censori is facing renewed criticism online after appearing in a revealing latex outfit during Kanye West's 49th birthday celebration in the Netherlands, with social media users calling the look "gross" and questioning the couple's public behavior.

As per She Finds, the 31-year-old architectural designer and model attended the event alongside West, who was in the country for a concert tied to his birthday festivities. The pair were photographed arriving in Amsterdam before traveling to Arnhem, where West performed at GelreDome Stadium.

Censori wore a skin-tight nude latex jumpsuit featuring long sleeves, a high neckline, a dramatic chest cutout, and capri-length legs. She paired the look with beige open-toe heels and styled her hair in pigtails. West wore a more understated outfit, opting for a black leather jacket, leather pants, a white shirt and boots.

Images from the appearance quickly circulated online, triggering a wave of critical reactions. Users on Reddit and other platforms described the outfit as weird and uncomfortable, while others expressed concern about her well-being and public image.

"She's really weird and gives me the worst vibes," one commenter wrote. Another added, "If normal people dressed like this in public, we'd be charged with indecency."

The backlash comes amid continued scrutiny of Censori's fashion choices since she began appearing publicly with West, a polarizing figure in both music and fashion.

However, the birthday celebration also highlighted a contrasting personal moment for the couple. According to E! News, Censori posted a rare romantic message on Instagram Stories for West's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday @ye. I love you more than life," offering a brief glimpse into their relationship behind the public controversy.

It also reported that the couple recently released the music video for West's single "GEMINI SEASON," which Censori directed. The visual featured stylized and provocative imagery, further underscoring the pair's collaborative creative dynamic.

West, who has remained silent on the online backlash, has frequently drawn attention for his artistic direction and personal life alongside Censori. They first sparked dating rumors late in 2022 when he ended his marriage to Kim Kardashian and then it was alleged that they got married in private in 2023.