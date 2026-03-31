Tiger Woods said he will step away from golf to seek treatment after his DUI arrest in Florida, a move that comes days before the 2026 Masters and follows a not-guilty plea in court.

Woods said in a statement that he understands the seriousness of the situation and wants time to focus on his health and recovery. The statement was his first detailed public comment after the crash and arrest near his home in Jupiter Island.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Woods was arrested after a two-car crash and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusing to submit to a DUI test. Deputies said Woods told them he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station before the crash, according to TMZ.

The sheriff's report also said officers found two hydrocodone pills in Woods' pocket and noted that he appeared sweaty, lethargic, and unsteady. Law enforcement said a breath test showed no alcohol, but Woods refused a urine test, which is part of the case against him.

Read more: Tiger Woods Faces New DUI Charges Again After Rollover Crash in Jupiter Island

Woods has faced similar scrutiny before. In 2017, he said he was receiving professional help to manage medications and to deal with back pain and a sleep disorder after a separate DUI arrest, the South China Morning Post reported.

The latest case comes as Woods continues to deal with serious health problems, including multiple back surgeries and other major procedures. He has not played a full professional tournament since July 2024 and recently appeared in the TGL finals, but his return to competition is now uncertain.

Woods is represented by attorney Douglas Duncan, who also handled his 2017 DUI case. His next court date is set for Apr. 23, according to reports, as per E! News.