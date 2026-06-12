Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, disclosed Wednesday in a closed-door congressional hearing that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein exploited information about Gates's extramarital affairs to pressure him into maintaining contact, according to his opening statement released ahead of the hearing.

Per She Finds, Gates testified before the House Oversight Committee as part of its ongoing investigation into the Justice Department's handling of Epstein-related probes. The billionaire emphasized that although Epstein sought to create a personal relationship, Gates never reciprocated and did not witness any criminal conduct during their interactions.

"I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage. These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family," Gates said.

Gates's relationship with Epstein began around 2011—three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida. Gates acknowledged he was aware of Epstein's past legal troubles but admitted, "I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed," and accepted the introduction without sufficient scrutiny.

The meetings between Gates and Epstein mainly centered on philanthropy, including discussions about establishing a donor-advised fund—a tax-advantaged charitable fund Epstein hoped to facilitate with JPMorgan Chase bankers. However, the fund never materialized, and by late 2014, their communications had largely ceased.

Following the end of their dealings, The New York Times reported that Gates discovered that Epstein had tried to leverage knowledge of his marital issues as a means of control.

"Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities," Gates stated, reflecting a pattern where Epstein gathered personal information on associates to exert influence.

Gates called his decision to engage with Epstein a grave error in judgment that risked jeopardizing his philanthropic work aimed at improving global health. He reiterated that he "never victimized anyone" and never visited Epstein's private properties.

Revelations about Gates's association with Epstein surfaced after Epstein's 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges, which also contributed to the deterioration of Gates's marriage. In response, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation authorized an external review of his connections to Epstein earlier this year.

The House Oversight Committee has interviewed multiple figures connected to Epstein, including former President Bill Clinton and billionaire Leslie Wexner.

Future interviews are planned with Wall Street executive James Staley and private equity billionaire Leon Black, who paid Epstein $170 million for tax and estate services.