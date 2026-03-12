Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, are strongly denying claims made by singer and TV star Ray J about their infamous sex tape.

In new court documents reviewed by TMZ, both women say the accusations are completely false and have sworn to that under oath.

The legal fight centers on the tape recorded in 2003 that later became public in 2007. Ray J recently filed a cross-complaint in response to a defamation lawsuit from Kardashian and Jenner. In his filing, he claims the tape's release was planned by Kardashian, Jenner and others to gain publicity.

Kardashian rejected that claim in a sworn declaration.

"[Ray J's] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the porn company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie," Kardashian said.

Jenner also filed her own statement, strongly denying that she had any role in filming or releasing the tape. She said the accusation that she managed the "commercial exploitation" of the tape is "absolutely false."

"I did not make my daughter Kim film any sex tape or decide what tape to release," Jenner wrote. "As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter... is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades."

Ray J Calls Lawsuit a 'Public Relations Charade'

The tape was released by adult entertainment company Vivid Entertainment in 2007.

According to Ray J's cross-complaint, he claims Kardashian and Jenner agreed with the company on a plan that included Kardashian filing a lawsuit against Vivid to create buzz before the tape's release.

Kardashian and Jenner strongly deny those allegations and say Ray J's statements damaged their reputations.

The legal dispute grew after Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation in October. They claim he made false public comments about them earlier this year during interviews and online streams.

Ray J, however, argues the lawsuit is unfair. In his filing, he calls the case a "public relations charade" and claims the pair are suing him to gain attention and protect their public image, People reported.

He is asking the court to dismiss the case and is seeking $1 million in damages, along with legal fees.

Some of the claims also connect to storylines discussed on the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, where the family talked about the past controversy.

A lawyer for Kardashian and Jenner, Alex Spiro, dismissed Ray J's countersuit in a statement, saying, "After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too."