A Los Angeles judge has ruled that key details of a private settlement between Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Ray J could soon become public, rejecting an effort to keep the agreement sealed. According to court documents, the judge denied Kim and Kris' request to hide records related to their reported 2023 deal with Ray J.

The court said they did not show enough proof that releasing the information would cause harm. Instead, the judge pointed to the public's right to access court records, especially in cases tied to widely known disputes. The ruling means the agreement, including possible payment details and other terms, may be filed without redactions.

According to TMZ , Ray J has claimed he was paid $6 million as part of the deal, though that amount has not been confirmed by the Kardashian side.

The legal fight began in October 2025 when Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation. They accused him of making false claims that they were under federal investigation. Both strongly denied those allegations.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner's Plea to Keep Secret Deal With Ray J Private Denied https://t.co/CYuaD91THT via @TMZ aw boo-hoo 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — LvTink (@alli2361) April 1, 2026

Read more: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Fire Back at Ray J Over Sex Tape Accusations

Ray J Claims Confidential Agreement Was Broken

In response, Ray J filed a countersuit, saying the two had broken a confidential agreement connected to the long-discussed 2007 tape, ZapTV reported.

Ray J argued that the deal required all parties to stay silent about the issue. He claimed that this was violated when Kim and Kris spoke about the tape in an episode of their Hulu show.

This dispute over whether the agreement was broken became a key part of the case. Lawyers for Kim and Kris pushed hard to keep the documents private.

In court filings, they said, "The agreement resolved highly sensitive matters that the parties explicitly agreed to keep confidential in order to protect their families from public disclosure."

They warned that making the details public could expose personal and business information. However, Ray J opposed the request, and the judge agreed with him. The court ordered the reality stars to submit full, unredacted versions of the agreement, making it possible for the public to learn more about what was decided behind closed doors.

Legal experts say the decision could open the door to more documents being released, including details about how the dispute was resolved.