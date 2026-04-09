Irish actor Michael Patrick, who appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 35 after a three-year battle with motor neurone disease, his family confirmed.

His wife, Naomi, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on April 8, saying he passed away at the Northern Ireland Hospice.

"Last night, Mick sadly passed away," she wrote. "He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are."

Patrick was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in February 2023. The condition is a rare and serious illness that damages the nerves responsible for movement. Over time, it makes it harder for a person to walk, talk, eat, and even breathe. There is currently no cure.

Despite his illness, those close to him remembered his positive spirit. According to People, Naomi described her husband as "an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him." She added, "He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter."

Fans may recognize Patrick for his role as a Wildling rioter in Season 6 of "Game of Thrones."

While it was a brief appearance, it connected him to one of television's most popular series. Beyond that, he built a career in acting and writing, appearing in several TV projects and co-writing a series inspired by his younger years.

Game of Thrones and Blue Lights actor Michael Patrick, 35, dies after battle with motor neurone disease https://t.co/Gw9vhqHB0Q — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 8, 2026

Michael Patrick's Last Months Show Strength and Hope

In recent months, Patrick had been open about his condition. In a social media post earlier this year, he shared that his doctor had given him a limited time to live. Still, he remained hopeful, writing that there was "still lots to live for and lots planned."

His journey also brought support from the public. In December 2025, Patrick and his family launched a fundraiser to help cover medical costs, including a needed procedure, HollywoodLife reported.

The campaign raised significant funds, showing how many people were touched by his story.

Motor neurone disease, sometimes known as ALS, is a life-shortening illness that weakens muscles over time. It affects the body's ability to send signals from the brain to the muscles, leading to stiffness and loss of control.

His wife's final message captured that feeling simply, sharing a quote he loved: "The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you."