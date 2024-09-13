A highly anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel spin-off series, 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms', wrapped up filming this week after four months of production.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' has wrapped filming.



The Game of Thrones prequel series releases early 2025! pic.twitter.com/9TjdkjirS0 — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) September 13, 2024

The series, which was announced by HBO in April of 2023, began filming on June 14 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It is adapted from 'The Hedge Knight', a novella written by 'Game of Thrones' author George R. R. Martin, surrounding events that occur a century before the events in 'Game of Thrones'.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 finally started filming



Production currently expected to continue until mid-September pic.twitter.com/9qI2qBClwc — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) June 14, 2024

HBO also announced that a plethora of new cast members would be joining the show, including Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

The expedited production timeline can be attributed to the fact that the first season of the series consists of only six episodes.

First look teaser at A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS pic.twitter.com/dMPs4gYEUF — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) August 5, 2024

Both Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav and Martin have confirmed that the series is set to be released to the public in 2025. Fans are yet to be provided with a more specific timeline.

Martin himself commented on production in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I visited the set in Northern Ireland in July and loved what I saw. Great cast. [The lead characters] Dunk and Egg look as if they walked out of the pages of my book." Martin said. "My readers are going to love them. I certainly do. [Showrunner Ira Parker] is doing a great job."

With the return of popular 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series 'House of the Dragon' this past June, production updates from the set of 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' has generated excitement and social media buzz surrounding the series' eventual release. HBO is yet to confirm if the series will be limited to 6 episodes, or if it will continue past its first season.