Irish actor Peter Claffey admits he felt terrified about leading the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff series, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which premiered Jan. 18 on HBO.

The 29-year-old former rugby player takes on the role of Ser Duncan the Tall, known as Dunk, a humble hedge knight navigating Westeros roughly 100 years before the events of the original series.

Claffey, who stands at 6-foot-6, secured the part after an extensive casting search that reached out to over 150 sports clubs across Europe and the United States. The show marks his first major leading role and the first Game of Thrones spinoff not centered on royalty or large ensemble casts.

Claffey told PEOPLE magazine he was a devoted fan of the original "Game of Thrones" series and understood the intense reverence viewers have for the franchise. This awareness contributed to his anxiety about the massive responsibility.

The actor said he vomited three times before his first meeting after being cast, a reaction that showrunner Ira Parker noted aligns perfectly with Dunk's own anxious nature. Until the second half of filming, Claffey found the experience nerve-racking, though the constant workload left little time to dwell on the pressure.

The series follows Dunk after his master's death as he takes on a young squire named Egg, played by 10-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell.

The pair develops an immediate brotherly chemistry that anchors the six-episode season. Claffey praised his young co-star's maturity and phenomenal acting abilities, noting that some of Ansell's scenes rank among the best performances he has ever witnessed.

The actors bonded during two months of preparation in Belfast, frequently visiting a local arcade and bowling alley together. Claffey also spent time with Ansell's family, building a foundation that translated naturally to their on-screen dynamic.

Unlike previous "Game of Thrones" protagonists who pursued thrones or political power, Dunk represents a departure as an ordinary man seeking basic respect and occasional shelter, the New York Times reported.

Claffey explained that his character simply wants to be a somewhat respectable knight, following the moral code taught by his late master, Ser Arlan. However, Dunk soon discovers that the knights he once admired often fail to live up to chivalric ideals, forcing him to question whether honor truly matters in such a ruthless world.

The actor connected this struggle to his own journey from rugby player to performer, having grown up in a small Irish town where acting was often mocked. He abandoned his passion for years before finally attending drama school, a decision he now views as redemptive.

The spinoff distinguishes itself through its intimate scale and focus on smallfolk rather than sprawling dynasties, though it maintains the franchise's signature violence and muddy realism.

Early reviews praise the humor and heart embedded in the Dunk and Egg adventures, with Claffey's earnest portrayal earning particular notice. The actor remains hopeful that fans will embrace the series while acknowledging the daunting task of meeting expectations for such a beloved universe, as per the Los Angeles Times.