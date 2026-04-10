Ben Affleck is drawing attention after reports that he transferred his share of a multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills mansion to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, a move that has fueled public speculation about whether he is willing to give up significant assets to fully close their post-divorce ties.

According to reporting from Atlanta Black Star, the actor handed over his entire stake in the roughly $60 million property without receiving compensation, based on court documents and unnamed sources cited in earlier reporting. Some observers interpret the move as an effort to fully detach from the high-profile relationship.

A source described Affleck's mindset following ongoing attention surrounding the former couple. In a statement obtained by Star Magazine, the source said, "She's stopped leaving messages or texts because he never answers. It's so demeaning and rude."

The report also highlighted online reactions to the property transfer, where fans speculated about Affleck's motivation and emotional state. In one reaction referenced by the outlet, a social media commenter said, "He is sick of her the man wants back his peace by any means."

Another commenter echoed similar sentiments about the reported transfer. In a separate reaction, the user wrote, "This how bad he want her to get tf on."

The mansion at the center of the discussion was purchased in 2023 for more than $60 million, with the former couple later investing additional funds into renovations. The property went up for sale in 2024 and has apparently had difficulty selling even after several price cuts.

The public's interest in this property persists, particularly concerning the details of its relevance to them.

This is especially true given that they parted ways after Lopez filed for divorce in 2024.

Both celebrities have already purchased new properties, though Lopez apparently still maintains links to the old one.

Observers have also pointed to Affleck's recent financial moves, including the reported sale of an artificial intelligence company to Netflix for a significant sum, as a possible factor reducing the perceived impact of the property transfer.

The couple, once known as "Bennifer," rekindled their early-2000s relationship in 2021 before marrying in 2022. The separation between the couple has not ceased stirring up conversations from the media, especially concerning their financial dealings and properties.

Although Affleck and Lopez have not spoken about the reported change in property ownership, it has made many people question whether it is a way out for them or just a convenient move.