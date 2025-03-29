Ben Affleck has officially closed the chapter on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Following the first time he publicly opened up about their split in a recent GQ interview, a source tells PEOPLE that the actor-director is ready to look ahead.

"Ben's doing well. The GQ story was kind of all about clearing the air one last time," the source said. "He's done talking about JLo. He's not proud that their marriage didn't work out. He didn't want to hurt her. But now he wants to just focus on his kids and work."

In his GQ feature, Affleck, 52, insisted that there "was no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," between him and Lopez, 55.

The former couple, who dated on and off before getting married in July 2022, divorced this year. Lopez filed in August 2024, and they were granted their freedom on February 21.

Affleck Turns Focus to Career

With his personal life straightened out, Affleck is returning to the game. He is "very passionate about work and excited about upcoming projects."

His latest movie "The Accountant 2," will be released on April 25, serving as his first return to theaters since 2023, where he appeared in both "Air" and "The Flash," which marked his final performance as Batman. The source said, "He thrives when he's busy."

In his GQ interview, Affleck reiterated the sentiment about the breakup contributing little to the drama, saying, "My life is actually pretty drama-free. I hold nothing but respect for Lopez."

He also dismissed speculation about their split, saying, "I guess there's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

Affleck still has a strong footing in Hollywood, where he blurs the line between producer, director, actor, and writer. Among them is"RIP," a partnership with old pal Matt Damon. Lopez, on the other hand, continues her own career as well, with "Kiss of the Spider Woman," the musical film she stars in and which Affleck co-produced, set for a fall debut after premiering at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.