Jennifer Garner has been open about her divorce from Ben Affleck, calling it "hard" and saying that their marriage ended the loss of a "true partnership and friendship."

According to Daily Mail, the 53-year-old actress, who has three kids with Affleck—Violet, Finn, and Samuel—talked about the divorce in the most recent issue of Marie Claire UK's Wellness Issue.

Garner said that the hardest part of the breakup was not just ending the marriage but also how it affected her family. She said, "The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard." I

She thought about how time can help relationships heal. She said, "It's important for women to know, when they think, 'Oh, I'll never see that, I'll never have that feeling, I'll never be friends with this person again,' [that] time is the opportunity to heal."

Garner stressed how important it is to put family and friends first, saying, "Big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that's what matters." She went on to say that her relationships and the support of those closest to her give her strength.

The Alias star said that balancing work and family "never felt like a sacrifice." Going to work was very hard, and it definitely had a big impact on the jobs I chose.

Garner also discussed her workout routine, noting that she added yoga after realizing she had been focusing too much on strength and stamina. "I realized that I had pursued strength and stamina at the expense of mobility, so I'm incorporating things I haven't done in so long, like yoga. I have to back up to go forward."

Even though Garner's divorce was very public, she and Affleck have co-parented well. Affleck later married and divorced Jennifer Lopez.

She said she stays away from gossip, especially about her kids. She said, "It doesn't serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don't do it."

Garner talked to the magazine while promoting the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, a thriller on Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is reportedly taking an active interest in her ex-husband Ben Affleck's romantic relationships, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The 53-year-old actress, who shares three children with Affleck, wants him to move on after his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

A source said Garner fears a Bennifer reunion and has even considered playing matchmaker to help him find a stable relationship. Garner's motivation is partly to prevent Affleck from leaning on her emotionally while she focuses on her own life with boyfriend John Miller.

Affleck denied rumors of reconnecting with Lopez, and neither he, Garner, nor Lopez has publicly commented on the report.