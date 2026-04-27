President Donald Trump has reportedly declined plans to host a wedding for his son, Donald Trump Jr., at the White House. The decision has left Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, weighing options between eloping or having a traditional ceremony.

Insiders told RadarOnline that Trump is not interested in making the wedding a high-profile event at the presidential residence. One source explained the reasoning behind the decision,"Donald Trump Jr. isn't important enough to the President — not for something on that level," the insider said, citing Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice.

The source further described the president's view of the White House as a stage reserved for moments that benefit his personal brand, "In his father's mind, the White House stage is reserved for moments that elevate him and the Trump brand. This doesn't do either."

The decision reportedly reveals a difference in how various members of the Trump family are treated. According to another insider, "If it were Ivanka Trump or Barron Trump, it wouldn't even be a conversation — it would already be in motion."

The insider added that such events for Ivanka or Barron would involve professional planning and media strategies without hesitation, "You'd have planning teams, press strategy, the full spectacle locked in. No hesitation," per AOL.

While a White House wedding appears off the table, sources say no official wedding date has been set for Trump Jr. and Anderson. The couple is reportedly considering a quick elopement in the near future, followed by a larger celebration later.

"There's no wedding date on the books, and nothing has been officially decided," insiders revealed.

They also indicated that if a traditional ceremony occurs, it will not be held at the White House and no alternative location has been confirmed.

"A formal White House wedding isn't feasible in the immediate future," they said.

Trump Jr. and Anderson got engaged at Camp David in December 2025 after rumors of their relationship surfaced in late 2024. This marriage will be Donald Jr.'s second; he was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018 and was later engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Despite uncertainties about wedding plans, sources emphasize the strength of their relationship. One source remarked, "I've never seen him this genuinely happy."

Another insider praised Anderson's role in the relationship, "Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America's current royalty, she will do it well. She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please. She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic."