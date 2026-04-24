President Donald Trump publicly rebuked a female White House reporter during an Oval Office briefing on Wednesday, calling her a "disgrace" after she pressed him about how long the United States campaign in Iran might continue.

According to RadarOnline, Trump had been outlining what he described as rapid U.S. military gains in Iran when the exchange took place. He noted that the U.S. was involved in Vietnam "for like 18 years" and in Iraq for "many many years," and said, "I've been doing this for six weeks, and their military is totally defeated."

Q: What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take?



Trump: You’re such a disgrace. Did you hear what I just said? How many years was Vietnam? pic.twitter.com/qe0kC11pbu — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 23, 2026

When the reporter followed up by asking, "What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take? Obviously, you said that they are...," Trump interrupted and delivered his rebuke.

Trump said the reporter was "such a disgrace" and then asked the room rhetorically, "Did you hear what I just said?" He added, "Vietnam — how many years was Vietnam?" referencing the long conflict that ended with communist victory in 1973.

The reporter pushed back, telling the president, "I understand, but you're past your six-week deadline," and raised concerns about rising gasoline prices tied to the conflict. Trump responded by saying he had "took the country out militarily" in the first four weeks of Operation Epic Fury and described a pause to assess diplomatic options.

Trump said, "Now, all we're doing is sitting back and seeing what deal (is made.) And if they don't want to make a deal, then I'll finish it up militarily, with the other 25% of the targets. We've hit 78% of the targets that we've wanted to hit."

Trump's Iran Strikes and Criticism Over Treatment of Female Reporters

He also asserted that U.S. strikes had "knocked out" Iran's manufacturing and its drone and missile production. "It's amazing what we've done. So, I've done that within the period of time that I mentioned, but I don't want to rush myself," he added.

Social media users and commentators criticized the president's tone and his comparison to Vietnam. One user wrote, "Always good to remind everyone that you made a mistake by going to war with Iran by comparing it to the most regretted war in US history."

Another wrote, "He is looking very feeble and easily triggered. Keep him away from the codes." Others asked, "Why does he only insult the women reporters this way?" and remarked, "Watched with the sound off, I just knew by his facial expressions it was a woman reporter. What a bully."

Trump has repeatedly sparred with female reporters in recent months. AOL noted prior incidents, including a December 2025 post on Truth Social in which the president asked why CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was "always stupid and nasty" and, during an Oval Office encounter in February, called her the "worst reporter."

The site also cited an instance aboard Air Force One in November when the president allegedly taunted a female reporter with "quiet, quiet piggy" over questions about Jeffrey Epstein files.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The exchange adds to scrutiny of Trump's conduct during press briefings as questions mount about the trajectory and costs of the administration's military campaign in Iran.