Canal+ is releasing a four-part docuseries that gives direct access to the convicted thieves and their lawyers involved in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian, the French-based production company said.

The series, titled "Kim, the Diamond and the Grandpa Robbers," is being produced by Pernel Media and directed by Agnès Buthion, with Samuel Kissous and Fabrice Frank serving as executive producers, AllHipHop reported.

A production representative described the project's approach to the crime and its aftermath. "Kim Kardashian's infamous 2016 Paris robbery is getting the docuseries treatment with exclusive access to the actual robbers and their lawyers," the report quoted.

The program examines the Oct. 2, 2016, incident during Paris Fashion Week, when five masked men posing as police officers entered Kardashian's rented apartment, restrained her and stole an estimated $6 million in jewelry.

A producer explained the significance of the missing item in the theft. "The crown jewel was a twenty-carat diamond ring that Kanye West had given her, which she'd been flaunting on social media just hours before the robbery," the article stated.

According to reporting that the series cites, the filmmakers intend to show that the robbery was not a random smash-and-grab but a plan that relied on insider knowledge, as per Variety .

A spokesperson for the filmmakers elaborated on their framing of the story.

"The filmmakers behind the docuseries are framing this as a collision between two completely different worlds: a hyper-visible global celebrity and a crew of veteran criminals attempting one final score," the publication said.

Legal proceedings stemming from the case concluded in early 2025, the outlet reported, with a trial that resulted in eight convictions, two acquittals and other defendants being tried. The press nickname "Grandpa Robbers" arose because many of the defendants were older.

A legal observer commented on the defendants and the trial's outcomes. The trial wrapped up in early 2025 with eight people convicted and two acquitted out of twelve defendants.

The series will not involve Kardashian in production, a choice the filmmakers said gives them editorial latitude to present the case from multiple perspectives.

"What makes this project stand out is that Kim isn't involved in the production, which means the filmmakers have creative freedom to tell the story however they see fit," the report said.

The international version of the docuseries is reported to be in production with delivery scheduled for early 2027, and Canal+ plans the premiere in France with a subsequent international rollout.