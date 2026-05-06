American actress and model Gabrielle Union, attending the 2026 Met Gala alongside husband Dwyane Wade, faced an unexpected disruption during a red carpet interview that has ignited conversation about media conduct and treatment of Black celebrities.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Union, widely praised for her custom Michael Kors "cocoa cutout gown with scattered crystals" that took 500 man-hours to complete, was speaking with E! News about the Met Gala's "Fashion is Art" theme when the incident occurred. The fashion house described the dress as semi-sheer with a flowing train, complemented by a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace and an updo crowned with oversized buns.

A reporter shouts during Gabrielle Union’s interview to ask Troye Sivan if he’s making new music at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/9uTGoDshHM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 4, 2026

As Union detailed her gown, a Variety reporter interrupted by loudly calling out to Australian singer Troye Sivan, who was walking behind her, asking, "Troye, are you making new music? When is it coming out?" Sivan nodded in response, momentarily diverting attention from Union, per AOL.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Accused Of 'Too Much Filler' And Cosmetic Surgery In New Photos: 'It's Very Puffy!'

The publication reported that during the interruption, Union maintained her composure but showed visible signs of annoyance by turning her lip up and clenching her teeth.

Viewers quickly expressed anger over the reporter's lack of professionalism. One social media user said, "This is incredibly embarrassing on the reporter's part." Another described it as "a classic chaotic Met carpet moment — interviews always turn into cross-fire pop culture energy when multiple stars are in the mix."

Rotten Tomatoes film critic Peter Gray tweeted about the incident: "We all know there's an issue with who is getting access, so something CAN be done to curb this disrespect. Also, as someone who has interviewed Gabrielle Union on a carpet, she's so captivating to talk to your attention should be nowhere else. Do better!"

The clip reignited discussions about a pattern of disrespect towards Black entertainers. An X user commented, "This is rude and anti black btw." Another pointed to a similar incident last year involving singer Babyface at the 2025 Grammys when reporters sidelined his interview to engage another star.

Babyface's response to that interruption was firm. He handed the microphone back to the reporters and walked away, saying, "You guys want to go do that? Do that."

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Traumatic Experience as a Teenager