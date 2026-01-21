Jenna Bush Hager experienced an unexpected moment on live television when discussing a thoughtful gift from retired NBA star Dwyane Wade in front of his wife, Gabrielle Union. The encounter aired during the Jan. 14 episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle and quickly drew attention online.

Atlanta Black Star reports that Bush Hager, co-hosting with Sheinelle Jones, shared that Wade had given her a handwritten note and wine to mark important milestones in her life, including her wedding and the birthdays of her children, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6.

Bush Hager explained to Union, "I actually brought it. This is usually in my bar. It has a little wine on it from some usage, but he wrote me this, and I'm not going to read it all, but he wrote me this beautiful, handwritten note — which reminds me so much of my grandparents [who] used to do this."

Union responded politely to the story. "That's so, I have," she said. "That is who he is. Like, he's a very thoughtful person."

Fans quickly reacted to Union's restrained expression as Bush Hager gushed about Wade's gesture. One social media user wrote, "She wrote the notes. That's why she laughing. Can't say nothing," while another added, "I thought the same ... it was like she was trying not to laugh."

Some fans highlighted Union's perceived jealousy. One remarked, "We all know Gabby is a very jealous lady. All hell will break loose at home late." Another noted Union's tone, saying, "When she said, he sends his love to EVERYONE, that was a warning."

Atlanta Black Star also referenced previous comments from Union about her protective instincts.

On the Renaissance podcast in 2021, she recalled watching Wade ballroom dance in What To Expect When You're Expecting and admitted, "I was like, 'What is this, pasodoble?'... I know I couldn't do it. God bless, he is better than me," per The New York Post.

Union added, "We just try to lead with love and transparency and people rock with us... We still screw up and we just lead with that. You aren't going to be able to tell me or him nothing about us that we haven't already told you first."

The segment offered fans a glimpse into the dynamic between Union and Wade, as well as the lighthearted tensions that can arise when celebrities discuss their spouses on live television. Reactions online underscore the fascination with public interactions between celebrity couples and media personalities.