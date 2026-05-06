Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been spending weeks at a time in fortified bunkers amid fears of a potential coup. Sources say the move reflects heightened paranoia within the Kremlin as Putin increasingly restricts his public appearances and the movements of his inner circle.

A Russian news outlet, Important Stories, reported that since the beginning of March 2026, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin have been concerned about a leak of sensitive information and, at the same time, about the risk of a plot or coup attempt against the Russian president.

In particular, he fears the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by members of the Russian political elite.

Security measures have intensified, with the Federal Protective Service (FSO) limiting Putin's travel and controlling access to his residences. The news outlet added that the president and his family no longer frequent their usual Moscow homes or the Valdai presidential residence. Instead, he has been working from renovated bunkers in southern Russia's Krasnodar region, sometimes remaining there for weeks.

The Kremlin has tried to preserve a semblance of normality, reportedly using recorded footage of Putin to reassure the public of his continued leadership. The president has made no military visits this year, fueling speculation about the extent of the security concerns.

Even staff close to Putin are subject to strict restrictions, including bans on mobile phones and public transportation, Radar Online reported. Surveillance devices have been installed in the homes of employees, including cooks, photographers, and bodyguards. Security measures now extend to 10 senior military generals, including three deputy chiefs of the General Staff.

A conversation between President Donald Trump and King Charles III during an April 27 White House visit highlighted global concerns over Putin's posture.

Trump reportedly told Charles, "So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war," according to lip reader Nicola Hickling.

Trump also allegedly added, "I've got a feeling... if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population." Charles responded, "We will discuss that later," prompting Trump to continue, "another time."

This development comes as tensions between Russia and Western leaders remain high, with analysts citing both domestic unrest and ongoing geopolitical conflicts as key factors driving Putin's retreat into fortified locations.