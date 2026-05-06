Vanessa Bryant pushed back Tuesday against resurfacing social media rumors that she is pregnant or planning to remarry, responding sarcastically on Instagram to speculation about her personal life.

The widow of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and mother of four has repeatedly faced unfounded claims since the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that killed her husband and their 13‑year‑old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others.

The 43‑year‑old Bryant posted a brief Instagram Story after a social-media post claimed she was "set to remarry" and had inherited half of Kobe Bryant's estate, with the remainder "being shared among their three daughters," Atlanta Black Star reported.

On her Instagram Story, Bryant replied with a pointed message, "Can you guys decide already.....am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???" as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Vanessa Bryant addresses the pregnancy and marriage rumors on IG pic.twitter.com/2ogsOoNiIx — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 4, 2026

Social media users who circulated the rumor included sharp commentary that Atlanta Black Star preserved in full. One person wrote, "Whoever she keeping under wraps got the best position of all time that n—a will NEVER be made public." Another wrote, "I don't know why they be bothered about what she does, who she's seeing and what not, is she suppose to stay married to her deceased husband leave her alone."

Supporters and critics responded in the comment threads, and Atlanta Black Star retained their original wording. One supporter wrote, "People are just stupid," adding, "You expect this woman to remain single for the rest of her life? Kobe would have been booed up by now. Let her live her life!!!!"

Another asked, "What's the obsession with creating rumors and harassing widows after they tragically lost their husbands?" A third wrote, "Smh you b—ches are miserable smh leave her tf alone she lost her husband and daughter smh," and added, "Damn she ain't say no tho. Good for her."

Other social-media posts criticized repeated rumors about pregnancy and remarriage. One commenter said, "They've had this lady pregnant at least 3 times," and continued, "No baby ever comes. She set to remarry and date, but no wedding ever comes. Like, have ppl ever thought maybe she's still grieving her child dying?" Another warned, "Don't cross the f—-g line. These MFS are using anything to push their own agenda. Mind your own business and live some real-life."

Vanessa Bryant, who also has daughters Natalia, 23; Bianka, 9; and Capri, 6, has not publicly confirmed a pregnancy or a relationship since Kobe Bryant's death.

Her recent Instagram post marking what would have been Gianna's 20th birthday read, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby angel, Gianna. Words can't express how much I love and miss you mamacita. Mommy loves you so much!"