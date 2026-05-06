Tucker Carlson, a big fan of President Donald Trump, got himself into hot water after saying he had never called Trump the Antichrist, but video evidence showed otherwise. The incident reflects growing tensions between the two figures, particularly over U.S. foreign policy toward Iran.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Carlson had spent several days questioning whether Trump's rhetoric around war and faith signaled a deeper spiritual crisis in America. On his podcast, Carlson asked, "Could this be the Antichrist?" when discussing Trump's behavior, especially after Trump's aggressive stance on Iran.

When directly confronted about the remark, Carlson firmly denied it, "I have not said that." However, when shown a video of himself making the statement, Carlson shifted his position, "I actually did not say, 'Could this be the Antichrist?' Man, then my apologies to you, if there's a video of me saying that."

The tension between Carlson and Trump has grown since Trump's decision to support military action in Iran alongside Israel—a move Carlson described as a betrayal.

In an interview with The New York Times, Carlson said, "I told people this guy will keep us out of the next Iraq, specifically will keep us out of a regime-change war with Iran. And here we are in the middle of a regime-change war in Iran."

Reflecting on his role in supporting Trump, Carlson admitted feeling regret: "I'm sorry for misleading people." He called Trump's profanity-laced threat toward Iran's civilian infrastructure on Easter Sunday "a moral crime" and said, "I was just completely outraged by that."

Carlson also expanded his critique beyond Trump to include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a conversation with a Times reporter, he said, "My interpretation was that you were warning other Christians not to follow a false prophet." When asked if that false prophet was Trump, Carlson responded, "Yes, and Netanyahu. There are a lot of evangelical Christians who are convinced that God wants you to support Netanyahu, which I find incomprehensible."

Social Media Users Slam Tucker Carlson's Remarks

Online reactions were swift and harsh. One commenter wrote, "Once again, we didn't hear what we heard." Another added, "I can't with these people anymore. Tucker has and always will be full of crap."

Accusations of gaslighting followed, "Take every single one of Tucker's criticisms of Trump as just him testing the waters with his audience. He's seeing what is allowed and what is not, like a groomer. None of his words are sincere. It's just him trying to see what gets him power."

Another user criticized conservative Christian America broadly, "So the NYT played a clip of him saying that. And he STILL DENIED IT!!! And he said it less than a month ago. You can't make this sh-t up. This, in a nutshell, is what is wrong with conservative Christian America — not only are they liars, they're fkng insane."

Carlson acknowledged his tendency to explore ideas that may lack firm grounding. "I have a lot of thoughts and theories about things which may or may not be rooted in reality."

He said his aim was to encourage viewers to consider spiritual dimensions beyond material politics, "I want my audience to see what's happening now in terms beyond just material."

Trump responded to Carlson's remarks dismissively, calling him "a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on," according to The New Republic. Trump added, "He calls me all the time; I don't respond to his calls. I don't deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools."

This episode underscores the fracturing relationship between Trump and one of his former media allies amid ongoing debates over foreign policy and political rhetoric.