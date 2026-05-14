Amy Duggar King is opening up about the strong bond she now shares with cousin Jill Duggar Dillard as their family faces the fallout from Joseph Duggar's arrest scandal.

In a recent YouTube interview with reporter Dory Jackson, Amy said Jill has been a major source of comfort during the difficult situation. According to People, Amy explained that their relationship has grown much deeper over the past few years, especially as they continue supporting each other through family struggles.

"Jill and I are really close," Amy shared. "I am really thankful for that friendship and that cousinship that we have." She added that their connection is no longer "surface-level" and said Jill is someone she can trust fully.

Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested in March in Arkansas after being accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor tied to a 2020 incident in Florida. He later pleaded not guilty after being extradited to Florida and released on a $600,000 bond. Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, also face child endangerment charges, which they have both denied.

Cousins Amy Duggar King and Jill Duggar have been able to lean on one another throughout Joseph Duggar's arrest scandal. https://t.co/430w94PgCX — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 14, 2026

Amy Duggar Reveals Emotional Texts With Jill Duggar

As news of the case spread, Amy said she and Jill stayed in close contact through regular text messages. According to Amy, the cousins have spent weeks checking on one another and offering emotional support.

"We have definitely sent messages back and forth," Amy said. "Like, 'Are you doing OK? I love you. We're here together. We're gonna get through this.'"

Amy explained that when they were younger, their relationship mostly focused on family gatherings and fun moments. Over time, however, they began opening up about personal struggles, trust, and emotional pain.

"We never really talked about heart-deep issues," Amy said. "Now we know we can trust each other." The trust between them has become especially important because both women are mothers.

Jill shares three sons with husband Derick Dillard, while Amy and husband Dillon King are raising their 6-year-old son, Daxton, USA Magazine reported.

Amy said real family support means being honest, dependable, and protective of each other's children. She also noted that she has become distant from much of the Duggar family in recent years.

Amy previously revealed she had not spoken to Joseph or Kendra in about five years.