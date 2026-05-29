Jennifer Lopez was front and center as her child Emme celebrated a major milestone, graduating from high school in Los Angeles on Thursday.

While family members gathered to mark the occasion, Emme's father, Marc Anthony, appeared to be absent from the ceremony. Lopez attended the event alongside her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and Emme's twin brother, Max.

Also present was Samuel Affleck, the 14-year-old son of Lopez's former husband, Ben Affleck. Photos from the graduation showed Emme and Samuel spending time together and chatting during the celebration.

Emme, 18, appeared happy as they marked the end of high school, wearing a tan suit for the special day. Max joined the festivities in an all-black outfit.

According to PageSix, representatives for both Anthony and Lopez did not immediately comment on Anthony's apparent absence.

The graduation highlighted the close connections that have remained between Lopez and Affleck's families even after the former couple ended their marriage in 2024. Samuel's attendance reflected the bond that continues between the children. Last year, Affleck also brought Emme and Max to the premiere of his film "The Accountant 2."

Speaking at that event, Affleck expressed his affection for the blended family dynamic, saying, "The kids are here, Jen's kids are here. I'm very, very excited. I love when all the kids come out."

Congrats to JLo’s child Emme on high school graduation in Los Angeles Thursday. Marc Anthony was not in attendance for his child’s big day.



Jennifer Lopez was there smiling and supporting with grandma Guadalupe Rodríguez, Emme’s twin brother Max, and Ben Affleck’s son Samuel.… pic.twitter.com/GGWmijUv7q — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 29, 2026

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Helping Twins for College

While the graduation marked the end of one chapter, it also signaled the beginning of another. Lopez recently shared that both Emme and Max are preparing to leave home for college, a transition that has brought mixed emotions.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Lopez admitted that she has been emotional as the twins get ready for their next adventure. The singer and actress revealed she has been helping organize every detail of their move, from packing their belongings to preparing essentials for their dorm rooms.

"I do all the things," Lopez said, explaining that the family has already started gathering sheets and other necessities for college life, ENews reported.

Despite feeling emotional about becoming an empty nester, Lopez said she wants her children to follow their ambitions.

"I want them to go out there and do what they want to do," she said. "They have dreams. They have things they want to do. It's going to be great."

The star also joked that she hopes the twins quickly discover their dorm rooms are small and decide they miss home.