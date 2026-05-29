Dennis Quaid is asking a judge to end his monthly child support payments for his 18-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe, after they finish high school. The 72-year-old actor filed a petition on Wednesday at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Court documents show Quaid currently pays $13,750 every month to his ex-wife, Kimberly Buffington, People reported. He is now requesting that those payments stop once their twins complete 12th grade.

Quaid's request is based on the terms of his 2018 divorce agreement. The agreement states that child support would end when a child finishes high school, as long as they are still under 19 and attending full-time classes. Zoe graduated on May 23, while Thomas is set to graduate on June 3, according to reports.

The "Parent Trap" actor is also asking the court to adjust how extra payments are handled. The agreement says he must pay Buffington an additional yearly amount if his income goes above $1.3 million. Quaid wants any bonus payment to be split fairly based on when each child graduates, instead of using his full-year income.

Dennis Quaid filed a petition to terminate the $13,750 monthly child support for the twins he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington. https://t.co/dz1OhmmOne — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 29, 2026

Dennis Quaid's Divorce and Custody History

Quaid and Buffington were married for 14 years before finalizing their divorce in 2018. They share joint legal and physical custody of Thomas and Zoe, who were born in November 2007 through surrogacy. Their relationship had several breakups before their final split in 2016.

This is not the first time Quaid has gone to court over child support. In 2020, he tried to lower his payments, saying he already spends time with the children and covers many of their expenses. According to PageSix, at the time, he agreed to continue payments based on the "reasonable needs of Thomas and Zoe."

The actor has spoken in the past about being closely involved in his children's lives. He also shares an adult son, Jack Quaid, with his second wife, actress Meg Ryan. Jack recently got married in Australia, where both parents attended the ceremony.

Quaid is now married to Laura Savoie, whom he wed in 2020. The couple has a 39-year age gap, which has often drawn public attention, though Quaid has described his life with her as "paradise."