Visual artist Alexandra Grant says her relationship with actor Keanu Reeves has made her paintings "happier," offering a rare look into how their romance influences her creative work.

Speaking at the 2026 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on May 30 at The Geffen Contemporary, Grant and Reeves reflected on how love has shaped their lives and art in a rare joint red-carpet moment filled with artists and supporters.

When asked if he agreed with the idea that Grant is "easy to love," Reeves quickly said, "Yes!"

Grant told People that her art has shifted since the relationship began. "All painting is autobiographical," she said.

"I would definitely say that my paintings become happier." She added, "It's undeniable... I have to admit that," pointing to how her personal life gently shows up in her work.

The couple, linked since 2019, first worked together on the book "Ode to Happiness" and later co-founded a publishing house. They went public with their relationship in 2021 and have since appeared together at several art and film events, often supporting each other's projects in quiet but steady ways.

Keanu Reeves Says Alexandra Grant Is Easy to Love as She Admits Her Art Has ‘Become Happier’ While Dating Him (Exclusive) https://t.co/JBzVrr17xL — People (@people) May 31, 2026

Alexandra Grant Says Mutual Respect Is Key in Relationship

According to PageSix, Grant shared how they keep a balance between their creative lives, saying mutual respect is the key.

"You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake," she said. She also explained that every project has its own space and rules, whether it is painting or acting, and both understand the need for focus and privacy during creative work.

Grant added that when she is in "painter mode," she is fully focused on her studio work, comparing it to Reeves' acting process.

Reeves, known worldwide for roles in "John Wick" and "The Matrix," also spoke warmly about the MOCA Gala, saying he enjoys being surrounded by artists and people who support creative work.

The couple also used the event to highlight their long-standing support for the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Grant has a personal history with MOCA, including her first solo show there in 2007, which she has often described as an important moment in her career. She said she hopes the museum continues to grow and remain a meaningful space for artists in Los Angeles and beyond.