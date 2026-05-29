The legal battle between actress Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni is not over despite a recent settlement, with both sides scheduled to return to federal court next week to address unresolved financial issues stemming from their long-running dispute.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman has scheduled a June 1 hearing to consider matters related to Lively's request for attorneys' fees, litigation costs and potential damages. The order, filed May 28, directs both parties to submit written arguments by May 31 before appearing in court for oral arguments.

The latest development comes weeks after the former "It Ends With" Us co-stars reached a settlement that appeared to resolve the primary claims in their highly publicized legal fight.

Court records indicate that Lively is seeking compensation from Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios. She argues that she qualifies as a prevailing defendant under California Civil Code Section 47.1 and is therefore entitled to recover certain legal expenses and damages.

Per AOL, Judge Liman's order requests additional briefing on several legal questions before a decision is made. Among the issues the court intends to examine are which party bears the burden of proof and whether different legal standards apply to claims involving attorneys' fees, punitive damages and treble damages.

The accelerated schedule suggests the court intends to address the matter quickly. Both sides have only a few days to submit legal briefs before returning to court.

The issue has gained much attention among the general public owing to the fact that Lively and Baldoni had been associated with the film adaptation of "It Ends With Us". The litigation led to months of press coverage before finally ending with an agreement.

Even though the settlement ended the main lawsuit, the recent court documents have revealed that certain financial disputes resulting from the litigation process have not yet been addressed.

The next hearing might be crucial as it can either lead to a further payment by Wayfarer Studios to Lively or rejection of her claim for costs and damages.

Outside of the courts, the controversy is also getting a lot of attention from Lively's fans and other interested individuals. The dispute has prompted discussion about its potential impact on the public images and business interests of both stars.

For now, the settlement remains in place, but the legal saga appears far from finished. The June 1 hearing is expected to provide greater clarity on whether either side will face additional financial obligations as the case moves toward its final resolution.