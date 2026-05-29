Fans are left trying to uncover the meaning of Ariana Grande's recently released song "Hate That I Made You Love Me."

Per Stylecaster, the winner of multiple Grammy's surprised her fans with a new song in late May 2026 when preparing for the release of her eighth studio album. Since then, the song became a topic of discussion on social networks. People speculate whether the song is an expression of Grande's recent breakup or a statement about the nature of fame, and whether it might be both.

It seems obvious that the song's theme relates to heartbreak and detachment from one's emotions. Ariana seems to regret how a relationship formed because she was not emotionally invested in it. In the chorus, the artist laments the fact that she had a loved one in the past who she never intended to have in her life because of her detachment.

People began speculating about Grande's connection with the actor Ethan Slater. It started in December 2025 when Rob Shuter wrote an article about the separation between them at the time.

The couple, who got acquainted working together on Wicked, quickly made amends after separating. According to Shuter's reporting, sources claimed Slater made efforts to repair the relationship during the breakup.

"Ethan is working overtime to save this relationship," one insider said, describing him as "attentive" and "fully committed" to the reconciliation process.

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The same reporting suggested that friends of Grande had concerns about the longevity of the relationship, pointing to what they described as a recurring cycle of emotional intensity followed by distance and reconciliation.

However, many listeners believe the song's meaning extends beyond romantic relationships. Certain lines seem to indicate themes related to public judgment and being under the microscope of the limelight.

One of the lines includes a description of "people that studied my crown and borrowed my body," where Grande's fans see it as a critique of imitation, projection, and the public appropriation of the identity of celebrities. The song features questions aimed at understanding the reasons why successful women get harsher judgments compared to their male counterparts.

It is worth mentioning that music analysts believe that Grande often uses her songs to interconnect personal experience with social issues; therefore, a certain interpretation of the song requires approval by the author herself. To date, Grande has not publicly disclosed the essence of the song.

Petal was announced to be the singer's next album and will be published on July 31, 2026, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment. Before the official release, there are rumors about the song's nature and its connections to some aspects of Grande's personal life or career in the entertainment industry.