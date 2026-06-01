Before the diagnosis, before the retirement announcement, before the careful public statements and the caregiver updates and the awareness campaigns, there was this: a working-class kid from New Jersey who became one of the most commercially successful actors in Hollywood history.

Bruce Willis is 71 years old. He has been living with frontotemporal dementia since at least 2022. And the story of his life — which is both the story of a remarkable career and, increasingly, a story about illness and family and the particular kind of love required to sustain someone through a disease that has no cure — deserves to be told in full.

The Early Years and the Breakthrough

Walter Bruce Willis was born on March 19, 1955, in Idar-Oberstein, West Germany, where his father, a soldier, was stationed. The family returned to New Jersey when he was two, and he grew up in Carney's Point, a working-class town that he has described, in interviews, with a mixture of affection and the complicated feelings of someone who left.

He arrived in New York in the late 1970s, worked as a bartender, took acting classes, and accumulated the kind of small-screen credits that constitute the invisible early career of most actors who later become famous. The role that changed everything was David Addison in Moonlighting, the ABC comedy-drama that ran from 1985 to 1989 and made him a television star.

Hollywood noticed. Die Hard followed in 1988.

The Die Hard Years

The first Die Hard film is, by any reasonable measure, one of the best action movies ever made — a tightly constructed thriller that worked as well as it did partly because Willis played John McClane as a man who was not invincible. McClane bleeds. He panics. He makes terrible jokes under impossible pressure. The performance was a departure from the stoic action heroes of the era, and it made the film feel different from everything around it.

Four sequels followed over the next twenty-five years, each one diminishing in quality at roughly the rate you would expect, which did nothing to diminish the original's cultural footprint. "Yippee-ki-yay" became one of the most quoted lines in American popular culture.

Between the Die Hard films, Willis built one of the most varied filmographies of his generation: Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Looper, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element. He was not always good in these films. But he was always present in a way that held the screen.

His Personal Life

Willis married actress Demi Moore in 1987. They had three daughters — Rumer (1988), Scout (1991), and Tallulah (1994) — before divorcing in 2000 after thirteen years together. Their co-parenting relationship, and the conspicuous warmth with which both parents have navigated the shared raising of their daughters, became notable enough to attract its own media attention.

In 2009, he married Emma Heming, a model and actress thirty years his junior. Their daughters, Mabel (born 2012) and Evelyn (born 2014), complete a family of five girls who have navigated, with visible support from both their parents, the unusual experience of growing up in the full glare of celebrity.

The Diagnosis

The first public indication that something was wrong came in 2022, when the family announced that Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia — a neurological condition affecting language and communication. He retired from acting at the same time, ending a career that had produced over a hundred films across four decades.

In February 2023, the diagnosis was revised: the underlying condition was frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder affecting behavior, personality, and communication. "While this is painful," the family said in a joint statement, "it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Emma Heming Willis has since become one of the most vocal advocates for FTD awareness in the country, describing the disease to Diane Sawyer in August 2025 as one that is frequently misdiagnosed, underfunded, and misunderstood. The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, launched in March 2026 on his 71st birthday, is raising money for research and caregiver resources.

The Legacy

Bruce Willis made films that earned more than five billion dollars at the box office. He won a People's Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and two Emmys. He was, for a decade, the most bankable action star in Hollywood.

None of that is what people are thinking about when they see a photograph of him being driven through Los Angeles, smiling in the passenger seat of an SUV, looking older and quieter than the man who ran barefoot through Nakatomi Plaza.

What they are thinking about is more personal than that. About a father of five. About a husband who is being met where he is, every day, by a family who has refused to define him by what he has lost.

The career was extraordinary. The love, by all accounts, is too.