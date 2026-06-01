They kept it small, they kept it quiet, and they kept it theirs. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner officially became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London — and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

The couple, who began dating in early 2024 and confirmed their engagement in a British Vogue interview last June, chose to mark one of the biggest days of their lives with a guest list of just eight people. No stadium. No spectacle. Just family, a few close friends, confetti tossed outside a London courthouse, and, according to sources who spoke to The Daily Mail, a groom who couldn't stop crying.

He Was 'In Tears and Shaky'

The intimate ceremony reportedly became an emotional affair, with sources claiming the groom struggled to hold back tears when he first saw the singer on her walk down the aisle. "He was in tears and shaky," one source said — a detail that has since been shared, screenshotted, and captioned approximately ten thousand times on social media by fans who find it deeply endearing.

Turner, 35, is best known for his role in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, the WWII drama produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. He and Lipa were first spotted together at the premiere of that show in January 2024, and their relationship moved from quiet rumors to confirmed reality over the following months.

The Dress That Referenced Fashion History

Lipa opted against a traditional wedding dress, instead wearing a custom baby-blue Schiaparelli couture skirt suit noted for its nod to Bianca Jagger's iconic 1971 wedding look, while Turner kept things classic in a navy Ferragamo suit.

The Bianca Jagger reference was not accidental. Jagger's 1971 ceremony — in which she married Mick Jagger at the same Marylebone Town Hall wearing a white Saint Laurent suit — is one of the most celebrated fashion moments in wedding history. Lipa's choice of the same venue, combined with a suit silhouette that consciously echoed that aesthetic in powder blue, signals the kind of art-directed intentionality that has always defined her public image. She wasn't just getting married. She was making a statement about how she wanted to get married.

The pair later departed in a black London taxi. Famously unglamorous. Perfectly them.

Sicily Is Next

The courthouse ceremony was, by all accounts, the quieter half of the celebration. Reports suggest the couple are heading to Sicily for a lavish three-day wedding party on a private island near Palermo, with guests reportedly including Charli XCX and Tove Lo. Sir Elton John is also said to be set to perform.

The Sicily gathering is expected to take place this week, with the full guest list and details emerging gradually as photos begin to surface. What has been confirmed is that the scale and ambition of the Italian celebration stands in deliberate contrast to the intimacy of the London ceremony — a two-act structure that allows the couple to have both things at once: the private moment and the party.

How They Got Here

Although they only began dating in 2024, there are a few milestones to note in their relationship timeline. Lipa told British Vogue that she and Turner first met at The River Cafe in London — she was having dinner with her father, he was there with friends — and that they bonded, in the early stages of the relationship, over both independently reading Hernan Diaz's novel Trust.

The engagement ring, Turner reportedly designed after extensive conversations with Lipa's sister and closest friends. "I'm obsessed with it," she said. "It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

She got married in Schiaparelli at the same venue as Bianca Jagger. She made him cry. She's heading to a private island in Sicily. It sounds, by most measurable criteria, like exactly the wedding she wanted.